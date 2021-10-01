You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 01/10/2021

by: Mortgage Solutions
  • 01/10/2021
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 01/10/2021
The ending of the furlough scheme and its implications proved popular with brokers this week, along with news that Coadjute would create the first UK cryptocurrency for mortgage transactions.

 

Mortgage Advice Bureau’s interim results, which showed record revenue of £92.4m and total adviser numbers of 1,800, also interested brokers.

Research by Halifax that homebuyers pay a £40,000 premium for more sustainable properties with higher energy ratings also grabbed readers’ attention.

Third of furloughed workers turn to remortgaging

Coadjute creates first UK cryptocurrency for mortgage transactions

Housing market to slow after summer growth peak – Hamptons

Furlough scheme and stamp duty holiday-end due tomorrow – analysis

Mortgage Advice Bureau reports record revenue as advisers hit 1800 – interim results

Homebuyers pay £40,000 premium for sustainable properties

The FCA gets tough, we have been warned – Blackwell

Clients are in charge of where they place business if an adviser leaves – Marketwatch

Evicting tenants can take up to a year and cost over £35,000

Aldermore brings back deals for borrowers with adverse credit

