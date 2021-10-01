Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 01/10/2021

The ending of the furlough scheme and its implications proved popular with brokers this week, along with news that Coadjute would create the first UK cryptocurrency for mortgage transactions.

Mortgage Advice Bureau’s interim results, which showed record revenue of £92.4m and total adviser numbers of 1,800, also interested brokers.

Research by Halifax that homebuyers pay a £40,000 premium for more sustainable properties with higher energy ratings also grabbed readers’ attention.