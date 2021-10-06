You are here: Home - News -

Accord cuts BTL rates and adds discounted variable rate products

by:
  • 06/10/2021
Accord Mortgages has added discounted standard variable rate products to its buy-to-let (BTL) range and cut rates by up to 0.24 per cent.

 

The products come out tomorrow and include a two-year discounted variable rate at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a rate of 1.19 per cent.

It has also released a two-year discounted variable rate at 65 per cent LTV priced at 1.22 per cent, and its 75 per cent LTV product is priced at 1.34 per cent. The rate at 80 per cent LTV is 2.99 per cent.

All the above products come with a £995 product fee, free standard valuation and are available for purchase and remortgage.

The lender has cut select BTL products by up to 0.24 per cent. This includes its five-year fixed rate at 80 per cent LTV, which has gone from 3.29 per cent to 3.17 per cent and has a £995 completion fee.

It has also cut its two-year fixed rate remortgage product at 75 per cent LTV from 2.06 per cent to 1.82 per cent. It comes with £495 completion fee.

A two-year fixed rate remortgage product at 60 per cent LTV has decreased from 1.31 per cent to 1.29 per cent. It has a £1,495 completion fee.

The above trio come with free standard valuation, and the remortgage products come with free legal services. The five-year fixed rate at 80 per cent LTV and two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV have £250 cashback.

Simon Garner (pictured), BTL mortgage manager at Accord, said: “We’re delighted to provide these new discounted variable rate products, which offer outstanding value to landlord clients looking to benefit from lower rates and who don’t require the predictability of a fixed monthly payment.

“The rate reduction also offers great value across the range and should appeal to a wide variety of brokers and their clients looking for the best option to suit their individual requirements.”

