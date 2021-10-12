The Mortgage Hut launches AI platform with Syndeo

The platform will act as a digital assistant using AI-powered messaging and a chat function. It is expected to help the brokerage generate leads and increase conversions.

Clients will also be able to get answers for common questions and schedule appointments with advisers. These were traditionally dealt with by a team who contacted the clients to book them in to speak with an adviser.

The Mortgage Hut previously used a LiveChat function which generated around 12,000 enquiries from its one million website visitors.

The firm currently has 22 advisers and 10 support staff.

Nicola Schutrups (pictured), managing director at the Mortgage Hut said the firm’s clients increasingly wanted to communicate using digital channels that were convenient and at a time which suited them.

She added: “We now have the capability do this with a 24/7 digital assistant powered by Syndeo.

“Using this AI technology will help us to respond to multiple queries simultaneously and allow us to provide immediate responses to our mortgage prospects and customers.”

Schutrups said: “The implementation process has been smooth and the support we have received from the Syndeo team in the lead up to launch has been excellent. We look forward to using the platform fully to help us work more efficiently, win new business, and enhance the experience we provide for customers.

Catherine Ewings, co-founder and COO of Syndeo, added: “We are delighted to get the Mortgage Hut up and running with the Syndeo AI and digital messaging platform, and to give them the opportunity to communicate and sell to their prospects and customers in new and exciting ways.

“Adoption of AI and related technologies in financial services is still in its early stages. However, we are seeing an increasing interest in our platform across the financial services sector, particularly from forward-thinking businesses who recognise the need to meet consumer preferences around digital communication and acknowledge the business opportunities it presents.”