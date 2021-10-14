You are here: Home - News -

News

House purchase lending dips but credit conditions tipped to ease in Q4

by:
  • 14/10/2021
  • 0
House purchase lending dips but credit conditions tipped to ease in Q4
Homebuyer demand for mortgages cooled between June and August and is expected to decline further while remortgaging activity continues to gather pace.

 

Meanwhile, secured credit availability increased over the same period and is expected to continue increasing throughout Q4, according to the Bank of England’s Credit Conditions survey.

Mortgage lenders were asked to give their opinions on credit conditions in quarter three, which in this series runs from June to August, and compare this with the past quarter and quarter four which ends in November.

Lenders reported a tightening of credit scoring compared to the previous three months and fewer lenders said they were willing to advance home loans to borrowers with 10 per cent equity or less.

But there is optimism that both credit scoring as well as an appetite to lend at 90 per cent loan to value and above will improve in the three months to the end of November, improving the supply of credit. Consequently, the proportion of approved mortgage applications is expected to improve in Q4.

However, lenders have warned that they expect default rates on secured lending to rise in Q4.

Meanwhile overall spreads on secured lending, relative to the Bank Base Rate or appropriate swap rate, narrowed in quarter three and are expected to narrow further in Q4.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment, Interactive Investor: “UK lenders expect default rates for secured and unsecured consumer borrowing to rise in the final quarter as the cost-of-living crisis takes its toll.

“The prospect of higher interest rates, the end of the furlough scheme, a cut to universal credit and rising inflation could contribute to the potential increase in default rates among consumers.

“The pound continues to make headway in today’s trade, pushing above $1.37 scaling two-weeks highs amid rising expectations of a rate hike this year from the Bank of England and support from the hope that the EU and UK might agree on changes to the Northern Ireland protocol.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British New Homes Mortgage Senate 2021

Oct 14, 2021
Williams F1 Conference Centre

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2021

Nov 03, 2021
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2021

Nov 04, 2021
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

Latest Poll

With client fairness being prioritised, should lenders still offer brokers and firms exclusive mortgage rates? 

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.