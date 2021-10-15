Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 15/10/2021

FCA issues remote working guidance and urges firms to show ‘satisfactory planning’
Taxman targets holiday let owners in crackdown after summer boom
Newly self-employed rush to take advantage of relaxed mortgage criteria – Knowledge Bank
‘Levelling up’ the house buying process should remain a government priority – Rudolf
Property sales market could ‘cease to exist by spring’ if supply keeps falling
Lenders still hesitant about accepting Airbnb but benefits could be ‘sizeable’ – analysis
UK government releases draft legislation for housing developer tax