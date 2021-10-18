Barclays cuts purchase, BTL and resi reward products

The lender has reduced its five-year residential purchase fixed rate at 90 per cent loan to value (LTV), which has gone down from 2.65 per cent to 2.55 per cent. It comes with a £999 fee.

Its fee-free option has reduced from 2.88 per cent to 2.7 per cent. Both products are available for loans between £5,000 to £570,000.

On the residential purchase and remortgage tracker rates, its two-year tracker at 80 per cent LTV has decreased from 1.97 per cent to 1.39 per cent. It has a £999 fee and loans are available from £5,000 to £2m.

Its 10-year fixed rate BTL purchase and remortgage product at 75 per cent LTV has fallen from 2.75 per cent to 2.45 per cent. It is eligible for loans between £35,000 to £1m and has a fee of £1,795.

In the lender’s residential reward range, which covers product transfers and further borrowing, its five-year fixed rate at 85 per cent LTV has reduced from 2.4 per cent to 2.2 per cent.

For this product, borrowers can access loans of between £5,000 and £2m.

The lender also confirmed key product change timing, with the final date for its mortgage information sheet for existing products set to today.

The deadline for product transfer applications for the existing reward range is tomorrow and new lending applications for existing products is 27 October.