Equilaw appoints MD as Barker rises to CEO

by:
  • 18/10/2021
  • 0
Equilaw has appointed Max Hayden as the new managing director while Claire Barker, the existing MD, moves into the CEO role.

Hayden joins equity release law firm Equilaw from Limitless Financial Services, a specialist mortgage brokerage for people with complex income. His previous roles include chief operating officer at IFA firm CMME Group and head of solutions at outsourcing company, Capita.

With a background in business, finance and technology across healthcare, legal and financial services, Hayden will steer Equilaw on to the next stage of its journey, said the company. This involves building on its progressive technology including back-office systems and its online and mobile case tracking app while enhancing customer service.

Hayden (pictured) said: “One thing that has really struck me in my first week at Equilaw is how caring and competent the team is. I have no doubt this has helped in establishing Equilaw as a market leader by offering a great service to both its clients and brokers.

I am impressed by the innovative technology, but systems and processes can always be improved, and I’ve joined at a time where there are some exciting developments ahead.

“Having led a number of brokerages, I can appreciate the pressures advisers are under, and understand what they expect from a law firm. They want to be able to easily transact with people who care, to be kept updated so they can manage clients’ expectations, they want transparency and good value.  I see all of this in Equilaw.”

Claire Barker, CEO at Equilaw, said: “Max’s appointment will take the business forward and it’s an exciting time to disrupt the industry with the technology we are developing in-house.

We will soon be delivering ground-breaking changes, which will make the service we provide to clients and brokers even better than it is now.”

