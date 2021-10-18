Virgin Money’s customer acquisition head Sarah Green to depart – exclusive

According to a Virgin Money spokesperson, Richard Walker will take up responsibility for leading the intermediary division.

Walker was promoted to national sales manager in September this year.

Green’s onwards move remains unconfirmed.

They added: “We can confirm that Sarah Green will leave Virgin Money later this year to explore new opportunities. We thank Sarah for her drive and determination in bringing together the Virgin Money and Clydesdale Bank mortgage businesses.”

She was most recently head of customer acquisition for just under a year. Prior to her current role she worked as head of mortgage distribution for just over a year and before that was director of intermediary sales for nearly four years.

Before joining Virgin Money, she was head of sales and marketing at Kensington Mortgages for just over a year and before that worked at Barclays for over seven years in various senior roles, including head of national accounts.

Virgin Money reported a 0.7 per cent rise in mortgage lending this year, with a total mortgage balance of £58.7bn in the third quarter to June 2021.

It said that it would continue its digital strategy by encouraging customer adoption of technology, improve flexibility of employee working and automation.

It added that it would continue to develop its green mortgage product, the first of which launched earlier this year.