Hinckley & Rugby offers full mortgage application on Submissions Brain

by: Mortgage Solutions
  • 19/10/2021
  • 0
Hinckley and Rugby is the first regional society and seventh lender to go live on Submissions Brain (formerly Lendex), the multi-lender application and submission gateway from mortgage technology firm Mortgage Brain.

 

The partnership allows brokers to complete and submit a full mortgage application to Hinckley & Rugby through a standalone form on the Submissions Brain platform, which is sent to the lender via secure email. It is the latest step in the mutual’s digital transformation process, aimed at integrating greater levels of technology to deliver a more efficient and streamlined process to brokers and their clients.

The lender is the latest in a series of new lender additions to the Submissions Brain system, joining Accord Mortgages, TSB, Nationwide Building Society, Virgin Money, Coventry Building Society, and Platform.

The website tool enables brokers to be able to carry out multiple decisions in principle (DIPs) and or full mortgage applications and share documents with partner lenders.

Carolyn Thornley-Yates, head of mortgage proposition and distribution at Hinckley & Rugby Building Society, (pictured) said: “We understand the appeal to our intermediaries of online solutions and are keen to embrace technology which will remove barriers to submission and help our team of mortgage specialists and broker partners to operate more efficiently. This partnership between Hinckley & Rugby for Intermediaries and Submissions Brain is the perfect example of the mortgage market investing in and developing the integration of digital channels in the best interests of our borrowers.”

Neil Wyatt, sales & marketing director at Mortgage Brain, said: “There is no question that Submissions Brain can make a dramatic improvement to broker workloads, saving vast amounts of time when submitting DIPs or full applications with our partner lenders. We have a host of other lenders joining the Submissions Brain gateway soon, which will mean even greater efficiencies for intermediaries.”

Mortgage Solutions

