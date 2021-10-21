You are here: Home - News -

News

Newcastle BS cuts 95 per cent LTV rates

by:
  • 21/10/2021
  • 0
Newcastle BS cuts 95 per cent LTV rates
Newcastle Building Society has reduced the rates of 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) products by up to 0.56 per cent.

 

Its two-year fixed rate has fallen by 0.3 per cent to 2.79 per cent. The product comes with early repayment charge (ERC) of two per cent until 28 February 2023 and one per cent until 29 February 2023.

Its five-year fixed rate has gone down by 0.29 per cent to 3.19 per cent. It has early repayment charges of five per cent, which reduced by one per cent a year.

They come with no product fees and are subject to a free standard valuation up to £500,000 and £500 cashback.

Overpayments of 10 per cent are permitted in addition to £499 regular monthly overpayments.

Franco Di Pietro (pictured), head of intermediary mortgages, said: “We’re always listening to broker feedback and looking for ways to improve our product and proposition offer.

“We’re especially keen to support first time buyers and low-deposit borrowers so I’m confident these changes, including the removal of reservation fees, will give brokers and their clients a great range of options.”

The lender re-entered the 95 per cent LTV space in June, having last offered the products in March last year.

It has since cut the rates in this range by up to 0.25 per cent in May, 0.24 per cent in August and 0.26 per cent in September.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2021

Nov 03, 2021
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2021

Nov 04, 2021
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2021

Nov 10, 2021
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

With client fairness being prioritised, should lenders still offer brokers and firms exclusive mortgage rates? 

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.