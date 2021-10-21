Newcastle BS cuts 95 per cent LTV rates

Newcastle Building Society has reduced the rates of 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) products by up to 0.56 per cent.

Its two-year fixed rate has fallen by 0.3 per cent to 2.79 per cent. The product comes with early repayment charge (ERC) of two per cent until 28 February 2023 and one per cent until 29 February 2023.

Its five-year fixed rate has gone down by 0.29 per cent to 3.19 per cent. It has early repayment charges of five per cent, which reduced by one per cent a year.

They come with no product fees and are subject to a free standard valuation up to £500,000 and £500 cashback.

Overpayments of 10 per cent are permitted in addition to £499 regular monthly overpayments.

Franco Di Pietro (pictured), head of intermediary mortgages, said: “We’re always listening to broker feedback and looking for ways to improve our product and proposition offer.

“We’re especially keen to support first time buyers and low-deposit borrowers so I’m confident these changes, including the removal of reservation fees, will give brokers and their clients a great range of options.”

The lender re-entered the 95 per cent LTV space in June, having last offered the products in March last year.

It has since cut the rates in this range by up to 0.25 per cent in May, 0.24 per cent in August and 0.26 per cent in September.