Precise Mortgages hires South and West London BDM

He previously worked at Lloyds Banking Group for nearly a decade, most recently as a BDM for nearly five years at Halifax and Scottish Widows.

He also held the roles of relationship manager and bank manager at the group.

In his role he will support brokers in Bromley, Croydon, Dartford, Kingston-upon-Thames, South East London, Sutton, Twickenham and Southall areas. It will exclude those in SE1 and SW postcodes.

James Forth, Precise Mortgages national sales manager, said: “I’m delighted to have Zouhair on board. He’s an exciting new addition and brings a significant level of experience to the table.

“His appointment completes a fantastic set of business development managers for our intermediary partners within the M25, with Hayley Evans covering Central London and Amanda Lammers covering North and East London.”

Mihramane (pictured) added: “It’s an area of the country I’m already very familiar with, and it’s great that I can continue helping brokers who I’ve supported over the years, as well as building relationships with firms I’ve never worked with before.

“As a BDM who’s passionate about helping brokers meet their customers’ needs and grow their businesses, I’m looking forward to helping them make the most of the opportunities in the specialist lending market, as well as making Precise Mortgages their go-to lender of choice.”