You are here: Home - News -

News

Accord updates interest-only criteria for retired borrowers

by:
  • 26/10/2021
  • 0
Accord updates interest-only criteria for retired borrowers
Accord Mortgages has made changes to its interest-only mortgages for retired residential borrowers.

 

The bank will now consider interest-only lending for borrowers who are already retired and want to use their pension income for affordability, as long as the customer is no older than 70 when the interest-only term ends. 

For borrowers not using retirement income, applications for those who will be up to the age of 80 by the end of the term will be considered. 

This is a change from its previous policy which did not permit interest-only mortgages to borrowers who were retired at the time of applying. Interest-only borrowing was also not available to clients if the term of the mortgage took them beyond their stated retirement age or the age of 70, whichever was sooner. 

The lender will also consider joint interest-only applications, where one borrower is retired or plans to retire during the mortgage term, as long as the second borrower will not be retiring at any point in the term and can support the application’s affordability. 

All interest-only borrowers will still need to have a suitable repayment vehicle to repay the capital on the mortgage at the end of the term. 

Nicola Alvarez, senior manager for new propositions at Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re really pleased to be expanding our common sense lending criteria to better support those who have taken early retirement or who plan to retire during their mortgage term. 

“These changes give borrowers greater flexibility to fulfil a better retirement thanks to lower monthly repayments and we’re sure brokers will welcome being able to offer more options to clients in this position.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2021

Nov 03, 2021
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2021

Nov 04, 2021
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2021

Nov 10, 2021
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

With client fairness being prioritised, should lenders still offer brokers and firms exclusive mortgage rates? 

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.