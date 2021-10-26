You are here: Home - News -

TSB reduces product transfer rates by up to 1.25 per cent

  • 26/10/2021
TSB has cut rates on product transfers by up to 1.25 per cent and added mortgages for new build properties.

 

The headline reduction has been made to a two-year fixed rate product transfer mortgage at 85 to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV). This now has a rate of 1.89 per cent, down from 3.14 per cent. It comes with a £995 fee. 

Another significant cut has been made to the fee-free alternative which is now priced at 2.29 per cent, reduced from 3.44 per cent. 

Its 90 to 120 per cent LTV two-year fixed rate fee-free option has fallen by 0.55 per cent to 2.94 per cent. 

Across five-year fixed product transfers, rates have been reduced by up to 0.5 per cent while 10-year fixed rates have been cut by up to 0.8 per cent. 

The lender has also introduced new build products for shared ownership, first-time buyers and house purchases. They are all five-year fixed rates up to 85 per cent LTV and rates vary from 1.64 per cent for a 0 to 60 per cent LTV mortgage, and up to 2.74 per cent for an 80 to 85 per cent LTV deal.  

These products have no fee.  

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

