Autumn Budget 2021: Pay rise for millions confirmed

by:
  • 27/10/2021
Millions of workers will get a pay rise next year after the chancellor confirmed a minimum wage hike and the end of the public sector pay freeze in the Budget.

Rishi Sunak said the National Living Wage would increase from £8.91 an hour to £9.50 from 1 April 2022.

The 59p boost represents an inflation-busting 6.6 per cent hike.

It means full-time workers will get an extra £1,000 a year, the Treasury said.

The National Living Wage is the government-mandated minimum wage for people 23 and over.

Younger workers and apprentices will also receive a pay boost as the National Minimum Wage for people aged 21-22 is going up from £8.36 to £9.18 an hour and the Apprentice Rate will rise from £4.30 to £4.81 an hour.

The chancellor also confirmed the end of the public sector pay freeze.

The year-long “pause”, which did not apply to NHS workers, was introduced as part of government efforts to balance the books during the Covid 19 crisis.

Sunak said: “With the economy firmly back on track, it’s right that nurses, teachers and all the other public sector workers who played their part during the pandemic see their wages rise.”

Joanna is an award-winning journalist with more than ten years' investment and personal finance experience. She is editor of YourMoney.com.

