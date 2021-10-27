SBI added to Paradigm panel

Paradigm Mortgage Services has added specialist lender SBI UK to its lender panel.

As a result, Paradigm members will gain access to SBI’s range of buy-to-let funding options. These include deals for individual borrowers, those buying through limited companies or special purchase vehicles, and expat buyers. In addition, the products cater for both traditional properties and homes in multiple occupancy (HMOs).

The SBI range is available up to 75 per cent loan to value, with single loans capped at £3m. Five-year fixed rates are stress tested at payrate, including on capital raising. For remortgage borrowers, cashback of £300 and a refund of valuation fees is available.

There are no restrictions on background portfolios or properties with SBI UK for portfolio landlords.

Richard Howes (pictured), director of mortgages at Paradigm Mortgage Services, noted that the mortgage market is currently incredibly competitive, and said the firm wanted to ensure members had access to lenders whose product ranges are “pushing the envelope” in terms of what is achievable.

He continued: “SBI UK have a team of highly qualified and experienced BDMs and focus on developing strong relationships with the adviser community to ensure their landlord and investor clients have access to the best finance solutions. We’re looking forward to working with the SBI UK team and introducing its range of products and its quality service to our members.”

SBI is just the latest lender to be added to the Paradigm panel, following the recent additions of United Trust Bank and Castle Trust Bank.