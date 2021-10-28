Virgin Money expands mortgage criteria

The maximum LTV on new-build homes is 90 per cent and for flats this is 80 per cent. For shared ownership borrowing, the bank will maintain lending up to 95 per cent LTV of the share being purchased, including new builds.

Virgin Money has also extended the maximum term at 95 per cent LTV to 35 years, standardising the mortgage length across all tiers.

Regarding bonuses, the bank will now calculate affordability on the latest year’s bonus at a rate of 60 per cent. It no longer requires a bonus to have been received after 2 December 2020.

It will only need to use a two-year average or the most recent year if it is lower where the variable pay exceeds basic income.

Annual, six-monthly and quarterly bonuses for employed borrowers will be considered.

Changes will apply to Virgin Money products only.