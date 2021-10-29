Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 29/10/21

Elsewhere, lenders increasing rates – particularly on sub-one per cent mortgages – in anticipation of a base rate rise held readers’ interest. The suggestion that the majority of lenders were willing to consider self-employed borrowers was also a story which captured brokers’ attention this week.
Autumn Budget ‘leaves a lot to be desired’ for housing market
Autumn Budget 2021: Bank corporation tax surcharge reduced to three per cent
Autumn Budget 2021: Almost £2bn to be spent on converting brownfield land
Majority of lenders will accept self-employed and complex income – IMLA
Natwest raises rates at 60-75 per cent LTV and adds switcher deals