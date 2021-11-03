Accord Mortgages releases new build site exposure tool

The tool, developed with help from Sesame Bankhall Valuation Services, uses a scorecard on instruction of the first valuation to assess new build sites against various builder and site characteristics.

If sites score more favourably then exposure limits, which determine how many properties on the site Accord would be prepared to lend on, could be increased. This is expected to improve choice for brokers and their new build clients.

The tool can be used for residential and buy-to-let cases, and will be used in Accord’s new build development checker on its websites, which allows brokers to check a lender’s exposure on a specific housing development prior to application.

Nicola Alvarez (pictured), senior manager for propositions at Accord, said: “Reviewing how we manage our new build exposure limits complements our common-sense approach to lending, and in a thriving new build market in many cases means we’ll be able to support more borrowers purchasing homes in new developments.

“As a new build lender, not just a lender that does new build, this change only strengthens our new build proposition and the support we give to brokers and their clients.”