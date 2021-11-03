You are here: Home - News -

TMPE 2021: Bank of England’s interest rate decision tomorrow ‘evenly-balanced’ – UKFI

  • 03/11/2021
Lee Hopley, director, economic insight and research, UK Finance said there is no certainty of an interest rate rise tomorrow up from its record of 0.1 per cent, speaking at today’s Mortgage and Protection Event in Salford.

 

Policymakers have suggested a move may be imminent, but it is unclear whether the move will come tomorrow or in mid-December.

Hopley said it did feel very evenly balanced. “There are people on that committee who have never voted for a rate rise,” she added.

The market has priced in a rise to 1.25-1.5 per cent by 2023, she said.

Markets are uncertain about the timing, with analysts suggesting the vote is likely to be split. Some BoE policymakers, such as Governor Andrew Bailey and renowned hawk Michael Saunders, have hinted that they could back an immediate hike, while others have seemed more reluctant.

Hopley said this was still far away from the mortgage rates we were currently looking at. “A lot of people have been through university and their whole working lives and have never seen interest rates of one per cent, so the psychological impact of a rate rise is going to be interesting,” she said.

 

Victoria is group editor, Mortgage Solutions and Your Mortgage at AE3 Media. Previous titles include editor of What Mortgage and Credit Today and a stint freelancing for various titles, including The Guardian, Which? and Money.co.uk

