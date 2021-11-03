You are here: Home - News -

Santander hires Jeffrey Krampah-Williams as national key account manager

  03/11/2021
Santander for Intermediaries has added Jeffery Krampah-Williams to its team as national key account manager.

 

Krampah-Williams was a business development manager (BDM) at Santander and has been part of the Santander mortgages team since 2018. He will be responsible for managing relationships with networks and broker groups in his new role.

Krampah-Williams (pictured) said: I’m thrilled to have this chance to progress my mortgage career with Santander for Intermediaries and I look forward to growing and strengthening our business relationships in my new role.”

Graham Sellar, head of business development and key accounts at Santander, added: “With Jeff’s wealth of mortgage experience, we know he will be a great asset to our team, and I look forward to working with him.”

Krampah-Williams has worked in financial services for almost a decade, and was previously a BDM for Virgin Money and Nationwide. He has specialised in mortgages since 2013.

