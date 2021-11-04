You are here: Home - News -

Cambridge BS cuts rates and removes fees for shared ownership range

  04/11/2021
The Cambridge Building Society has reduced rates for select shared ownership products by up to 0.7 per cent and removed application and completion fees.

 

The removal of the fees will save borrowers up to £700 according to the mutual, and free valuations are also available.

Its whole of market two-year fixed rate at 90 per cent LTV has gone from 3.49 per cent to 3.09 per cent, whilst its five-year fixed rate has fallen from 3.99 per cent to 3.29 per cent.

The mutual also has a two and five-year fixed rate at 95 per cent LTV, which is available exclusively through Mortgage Advice Bureau or direct to customer, that has reduced from 3.99 per cent to 3.59 per cent and from 4.24 per cent to 3.89 per cent respectively.

Cambridge’s product manager Dan Barker said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer reduced rates to our mortgage customers, as well as waiving fees for them.

“As experts in homes and housing, being a responsible lender and a support to local communities, we know how vital it is to offer our members competitively-priced products to enable them to have access to appropriate homes and housing.”

