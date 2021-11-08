You are here: Home - News -

News

Nearly a fifth of BTL landlords have refurbished to improve EPC rating – Shawbrook

by:
  • 08/11/2021
  • 0
A report suggested 17 per cent of buy-to-let landlords have undertaken a refurbishment in the last 12 months to improve the energy efficiency of their home.

 

Landlords have begun to take steps to improve the energy efficiency of their properties ahead of new rules due to come into force in 2025, according to Shawbrook Bank’s report, the ‘Changing Face of buy to let’. The new rules mean rental properties with an EPC rating of D, or below, will not be able to take on new tenants.

The report also found that 17 per cent of landlords had made efforts to improve the energy efficiency of their property, rising to 22 per cent of portfolio landlords (landlords with four or more BTL properties).  

Top targets for renovation

 

Of the landlords that had undertaken a refurbishment, 22 per cent had replaced the boiler and heating system in their property, a further 23 per cent had replaced the windows, and 18 per cent had installed new white goods. All these actions could have an impact on a property’s EPC rating and help landlords move closer to achieving a rating of C or above.

Making properties more energy efficient can boost demand from tenants too. One in ten private renters said that they would stay in their current property longer if their landlord made changes to the property which benefit the environment.

Tenants attracted by green credentials

 

Tenants were also happy to pay more in rent should landlords make certain changes to their property with 18 per cent of tenants said they’d pay more if windows were replaced, 15 per cent would pay more for a new boiler and heating system, and 10 per cent suggested that installing solar panels would justify paying more rent.

With energy bills predicted to rise substantially next year making changes to a property to improve energy efficiency, will not only help the environment but could also save tenants a significant amount.

Older properties may become ‘unrentable’

However, for those landlords who own older properties – which are typically less energy efficient – it can be harder to improve the rating. This could mean that by 2025 some properties could be ‘unrentable’ and ‘unsellable’.

According to data from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, there are close to 13m homes in England and Wales currently with an EPC rating of D or below.

John Eastgate, managing director, said: “For many property owners in the UK, getting their property to a C rating is going to take a lot more than simply installing a new boiler. The reality is that for older properties – some of which may be listed – it will be an expensive exercise to make the necessary changes.

“It’s welcome news that landlords are already acting ahead of the rule change in 2025. Some owners, however, will need support from both lenders, and the government, to make these changes financially possible.

“Without this, we risk a substantial part of the private rental sector becoming unrentable and therefore unmortgageable and unsellable in 2025. With home ownership still out of reach for many this could leave us with a shortage of quality homes to rent.”

