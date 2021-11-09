You are here: Home - News -

News

Buckinghamshire BS launches five-year fixed remortgage

by:
  • 09/11/2021
  • 0
Buckinghamshire BS launches five-year fixed remortgage
Buckinghamshire Building Society has launched a five-year fixed remortgage in anticipation of a surge in mortgage maturities over the next three months.

 

The 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) product has a reduced fee of £495 and rate of 1.99 per cent, with the mutual saying it expected demand for the mortgage to be high due to current market conditions. 

According to data from Experian, six per cent of all homeowners will come to the end of their fixed term deal over the next quarter representing a value of £183bn. 

For the product, the mutual will accept search indemnity insurance in an aim to streamline the completion process. 

Buckinghamshire Building Society also recently digitised its application process for mortgage brokers. It now allows decisions in principles (DIPs) to be submitted electronically and automates the link between the DIP and the full application to reduce the need for rekeying. 

Gerard O’Keeffe, CEO at Buckinghamshire Building Society said: “With interest rates set to increase imminently, this is a well timed opportunity for people to remortgage, safe in the knowledge that their rate will be fixed for the next five years.  

“We anticipate this being a highly popular product and this, along with our fully flexible approach to lending and recently enhanced Broker Online system will ensure we can continue to go above and beyond to meet the needs of our customers and brokers.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2021

Nov 11, 2021
StoneX Stadium, London

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2021

Nov 11, 2021
Hilton London Bankside

The Later Life Lending Event 2022

Jan 27, 2022
Hilton Bankside, London

Latest Poll

With client fairness being prioritised, should lenders still offer brokers and firms exclusive mortgage rates? 

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.