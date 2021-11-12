You are here: Home - News -

Air Group partners with St. James's Place

  12/11/2021
Air Group partners with St. James’s Place
Later life services platform Air Group has entered into an agreement with wealth management group St. James’s Place (SJP) to supply its services.

 

SJP’s advisers will gain access to the platform’s Air Club which offers members exclusive products, support, income and deals. They will also be able to use the Air Sourcing system. 

Additionally, SJP advisers will have access to the Air Later Life Academy which provides training to brokers.  

Stuart Wilson (pictured), CEO at Air Group, said: “Equity release and other later life lending options are increasingly becoming not only a mainstream choice but a key part of many advisers’ tool kits when it comes to retirement planning, estate planning and gifting.  

“We are therefore delighted to have been chosen by a well-known brand like SJP to support them as they seek to upskill and develop their advisers who operate in this market.”    

Paul Johnson, head of mortgages at St. James Place Wealth Management, added: “With residential property not only playing an increasing role in retirement but also making up a larger proportion of many peoples’ assets, we want to offer our clients access to specialist highly-trained advisers.   

“Our partnership with Air Group will help to ensure our advisers are at the forefront of market developments, as new plans and product features make equity release and other later life lending options a flexible financial planning tool for an increasing number of older clients.” 

