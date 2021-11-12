You are here: Home - News -

MoneySuperMarket offers Natwest purchase DIPs

  • 12/11/2021
Price comparison website MoneySuperMarket has enhanced its integration with Natwest to allow homebuyers using the platform to get a decision in principle (DIP) with the bank.

 

Following the DIP, customers using the price comparison website can go on to apply for a mortgage directly with Natwest through the platform.

The mortgage integration technology is powered by Podium Solutions and already supports remortgage integrations between MoneySuperMarket, Nationwide, Santander and Natwest.

Mark Gracey, corporate development director at MoneySuperMarket, said: “Direct digital mortgage integrations are a key strategy for MoneySuperMarket, and to be the first comparison site to partner with Natwest on a purchase API means our customers can now experience a more seamless and even quicker application process.”

Dave Harries, head of digital distribution at Natwest, added: “We’ve seen a great customer response to our remortgage journey on MoneySuperMarket and this is now the next step in the roll-out of our integrated mortgage journeys.

We’re proud to be delivering this market-first in partnership with MoneySuperMarket and Podium and look forward to future opportunities to improve the digital mortgage experience for customers.” 

