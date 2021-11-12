You are here: Home - News -

News

Together completes £120m capital raise

by:
  • 12/11/2021
  • 0
Together completes £120m capital raise
Specialist lender Together has completed a round of capital raising by issuing £120m of senior secured notes through its wholly-owned subsidiary Jerrold FinCo.

The amount of the bond issuance was increased from £100m to £120m following significant investor demand.

The notes, which are due to be repaid in 2026, are in addition to the issuance of £435m of senior secured notes completed in February 2020.

Money raised through Together’s latest round of capital raising is expected to be used for general corporate purposes, to repay amounts outstanding under the revolving credit facility and to pay fees and expenses in connection with the latest offering.

Gerald Grimes, chief executive designate of Together, said: “We are delighted with the success of this £120m further issuance, which is a testament to the attractiveness of our 47-year track record, proven business model and financial strength. The issuance, which was upsized by £20m on the back of strong investor support, provides additional headroom as we continue to shape our business for an exciting future.”

Gary Beckett, group managing director and chief treasury officer at Together, said: “Alongside our established securitisations and residential and commercial real estate MBS programmes, our bonds are an important cornerstone of our financing. This bond tap is our seventh successful funding transaction since January, underlining the quality of our loan book and the continued investor support for the Together growth story.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2022

Jan 27, 2022
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 02, 2022
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 03, 2022
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

Latest Poll

Are FTBs taking an early Christmas break from house hunting or are they simply armed with a bigger deposit?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.