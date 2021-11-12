You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 12/11/2021

  • 12/11/2021
Michael Gove, the secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities, sat before the housing select committee at the start of the week and shared his unhappiness that leaseholders should have to pay anything towards the removal of unsafe cladding, comments which drove this latest twist in the cladding scandal tale to the top of the most read charts this week.

 

Gove confirms government to pause leaseholder cladding loan scheme

 

UK house prices projected to grow 3.5 per cent in 2022 – Savills

 

Significant increases in swap rates are already impacting mortgages – Skipton BS

 

‘Half-hearted’ lenders might be to blame for broker apathy towards technology ‒ analysis

 

Natwest ups rates across new and existing products

 

FSCS levy cut to £717m for 2021/22

 

Broker firm holds prize draw to mark 200-review milestone

 

Cambridge BS temporarily withdraws from BTL portfolio lending

 

A return to pre-pandemic interest rates would still be very low – Marketwatch

 

Limited distribution exclusive rates raise questions of fairness – poll result

