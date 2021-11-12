You are here: Home - News -

TSB and Accord make rate cuts

by:
  • 12/11/2021
TSB has reduced the rates on mortgages at 90-95 per cent loan to value (LTV) by 0.20 per cent.

 

The reductions apply to two and five-year fixed mortgages for first-time buyers and house purchases. 

The fee-free two-year fixed rate now stands at 2.59 per cent while the £995 fee-paying option has a rate of 2.99 per cent. 

The five-year fixed rate with a five year early repayment charges is priced at 3.14 per cent with no fee and 2.94 per cent with a fee. 

 

Accord reduces rates  

Accord Mortgages has cut rates on residential and buy-to-let mortgages. 

Reductions to its residential range include a five-year fix for new-build house purchases at 90 per cent LTV, this has been cut from 3.29 per cent to 2.69 per cent. The product has a £495 fee and offers £250 cashback as well as a free valuation. 

The alternative for house purchases has been reduced by 0.20 per cent to 2.39 per cent. At 95 per cent LTV, the five-year fix with a £495 fee, £500 cashback and a free valuation has been reduced to 2.99 per cent from 3.17 per cent. 

A ten-year fix at 75 per cent LTV has had its rate reduced from 2.33 per cent to 2.15 per cent.  This is available for house purchases and remortgaging and comes with a £495 fee.  

Elsewhere, five-year rates at 85 per cent LTV have been reduced by 0.10 per cent, for both house purchase and remortgages. 

Across its buy-to-let range, changes have been made at the 80 per cent LTV tier. These include a two-year fix for purchase and remortgaging which has been reduced from 3.12 per cent to 2.91 per cent. 

A two-year fixed remortgage product at the same tier has been cut from 3.19 per cent to 2.91 per cent, while a discount variable rate product for purchase and remortgage has reduced to 2.71 per cent from 2.91 per cent.  

Jemma Anderson, mortgage manager at Accord Mortgages, said: “We’ve made changes to our range of higher LTVs to give brokers supporting borrowers with smaller deposits more competitive choice when considering longer terms.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

