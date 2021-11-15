Connect for Intermediaries appoints Jane Benjamin

Jane Benjamin has been hired as director, mortgages at Connect for Intermediaries in a newly created role.

She joins from Mortgage Brain where she was head of intermediary acquisition for under a year.

Benjamin has extensive experience in intermediary relationship roles, having previously worked as director, mortgages at Sesame Bankhall Group and PMS Mortgage Club for five years. Her former roles also include lender relationship manager at The Right Mortgage and Protection Network.

The Connect for Intermediaries network operates under the Connect group, which also includes the Connect Mortgages brokerage. The group said it was readying for growth next year.

Liz Syms, CEO of Connect, said: “I believe we have been successful in growing our network of advisers, our consumer proposition and our packaging and distribution arm because of our diverse and flexible proposition.

“We want to continue to build on this success and the addition of such a force in the industry as Jane to our leadership team will help us further enhance our service proposition and continue with our exciting growth plans.”

Benjamin (pictured) added: “I am delighted to join Liz and the Connect team, the support and collaboration for all advisers is deep rooted. Connect is an inclusive business for advisers created by an adviser, that’s special.

“I am really looking forward to our market innovation and the exciting opportunities for our adviser partners.”