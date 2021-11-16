Cambridge Building Society confirms TMA Mortgage Club partnership

Cambridge Building Society has added TMA Mortgage Club as a partner for its directly authorised advisers.

As a result of the tie-up, the brokers who use TMA will have direct access to the mutual’s range of residential and buy-to-let products, which are available across England and Wales.

The partnership follows Cambridge’s move to cut rates and add to its holiday let range last week.

The mutual also widened the scope of its 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) shared ownership products to the whole of market, having previously been exclusively available through its Mortgage Advice Bureau intermediary partners.

Kathy Bowes, intermediary manager at Cambridge Building Society, said TMA provided excellent support to its advisers, and added that having access to those brokers would bring “massive benefits” to the mutual.

She continued: “The partnership will ensure we are able to help the club deliver the best possible service for customers by providing tailored mortgages that are suitable for a range of borrowers. We are confident that our wide range of products, our flexible criteria, and award-winning service levels will be a welcome addition to TMA’s brokers.”

Lisa Martin (pictured), development director at TMA, said the partnership would provide advisers and their clients with a range of “competitively-priced, high LTV” products.

She continued: “The wealth of products now available to our brokers from the Cambridge ensures they can best support their clients to find the right deal. The society also provides excellent options for complex borrowers, including self-employed and expats, and we are confident this partnership will be invaluable as it further strengthens TMA’s offering.”