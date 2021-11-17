You are here: Home - News -

News

Melton’s MBS Lending launches online application portal

by:
  • 17/11/2021
  • 0
Melton’s MBS Lending launches online application portal
MBS Lending has partnered with fintech firm Mast to revamp its technology infrastructure by launching an online portal for mortgage applications.

 

MBS Lending, a subsidiary of the Melton Building Society, opened the platform to its intermediary panel after a successful pilot with Legal & General Mortgage Club and Sesame Bankhall Group.

MBS Lending is the first lender to adopt the Mast broker portal which will accelerate the application process for intermediaries and deliver bespoke document requirements for all cases to help improve packaging.

Dan Atkinson, head of intermediaries at the Melton Building Society said: “We’re committed to continually improving our service to intermediaries so we’re very excited to deploy the Mast broker portal for MBS Lending.

“The switch from a paper-based application system has been smooth, with the Mast team onboarding us in record time and rapidly turning around feature requests and improvements.”

Joy Abisaab (pictured) chief executive at Mast, added: “Our platform will allow the society to improve the whole origination process and increase conversions while delivering a top-class service, enabling faster lending decisions.”

The new platform has been built with both brokers and lenders in mind, enhancing both the broker application journey and enabling streamlined processes for MBS Lending internally, improving efficiency and allowing faster decision making.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2022

Jan 27, 2022
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 02, 2022
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 03, 2022
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

Latest Poll

Are FTBs taking an early Christmas break from house hunting or are they simply armed with a bigger deposit?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.