Melton’s MBS Lending launches online application portal

MBS Lending has partnered with fintech firm Mast to revamp its technology infrastructure by launching an online portal for mortgage applications.

MBS Lending, a subsidiary of the Melton Building Society, opened the platform to its intermediary panel after a successful pilot with Legal & General Mortgage Club and Sesame Bankhall Group.

MBS Lending is the first lender to adopt the Mast broker portal which will accelerate the application process for intermediaries and deliver bespoke document requirements for all cases to help improve packaging.

Dan Atkinson, head of intermediaries at the Melton Building Society said: “We’re committed to continually improving our service to intermediaries so we’re very excited to deploy the Mast broker portal for MBS Lending.

“The switch from a paper-based application system has been smooth, with the Mast team onboarding us in record time and rapidly turning around feature requests and improvements.”

Joy Abisaab (pictured) chief executive at Mast, added: “Our platform will allow the society to improve the whole origination process and increase conversions while delivering a top-class service, enabling faster lending decisions.”

The new platform has been built with both brokers and lenders in mind, enhancing both the broker application journey and enabling streamlined processes for MBS Lending internally, improving efficiency and allowing faster decision making.”