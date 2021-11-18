Air Club launches online advice support system

Air Club has launched an online later life mortgage support system for advisers.

Write Route provides advisers with a fact find, suitability report and Key Fact Illustration.

The system, which can be accessed through Air Sourcing, is free to use for advisers who place later life business through Air Club.

Additional features include a tool to check how a borrower’s state benefits will be affected by taking out an equity release mortgage, a store for fact finds and the option to personalise application forms with additional questions.

Stuart Wilson (pictured), chief executive of Air Group, said: “Our recent census on adviser needs within the later life lending market provided clear feedback on the support and benefits they want to see from their distribution partners.

“This is why we are continuing to look at the ways we can help our Air Club members to support more customers and to deliver a greater array of efficiencies within the advice process.”