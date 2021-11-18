You are here: Home - News -

Openwork appoints MD and CCO resigns in leadership shuffle

by:
  • 18/11/2021
The Openwork Partnership has hired Stuart Dodson as its managing director, making him responsible for strengthening relationships with the firm’s partners.

 

Dodson joins from Newcastle Financial Advisers, the advice arm of Newcastle Building Society and appointed representative firm of Openwork. He was managing director of the advice firm for eight years. He also served as chair of Openwork’s shareholder council. 

Dodson has previously worked at Legal and General and the Money Advice Service during his 22-year career in financial services. 

In his role at Openwork, Dodson will be supported by Liam Richards who has been promoted to strategic partner director. Richards joins from Openwork’s specialist protection advice business Owl Financial, where he was sales director. 

Richards joined Owl Financial in 2019 and he has worked for Nationwide, HSBC and Santander during his 27-year career. 

 

CCO departure 

The network also announced its chief commercial officer Mike Morrow was stepping down in February after six years at the company. 

The network said the recruitment process for Morrow’s replacement had begun. 

Philip Howell, chief executive of The Openwork Partnership, said: “Our senior leadership team plans have been carefully managed to achieve the right combination of complementary skills to execute our strategy. 

“We are delighted to be able to appoint Stuart Dodson and Liam Richards to their new roles and continue the evolution of our leadership team. We are sorry to see Mike leave and he does so with our genuine gratitude and best wishes for the future and a new personal opportunity.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

