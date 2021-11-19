You are here: Home - News -

Accord to relaunch residential deals and adjust rates

  • 19/11/2021
Accord Mortgages will withdraw and replace its entire residential mortgage range next week, while changing end dates and adjusting rates.

 

The current range will be withdrawn at 8pm on Monday 22 November and replaced at 9am on Tuesday 23 November. End dates have been extended to 31 March. 

The lender will also reduce rates on its discounted standard variable rate (SVR) range. 

The two-year discounted SVR product at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) has gone down to 1.04 per cent from 1.19 per cent. The 75 per cent LTV option has reduced to 1.09 per cent from 1.24 per cent. 

Elsewhere, a seven-year fixed rate deal at 75 per cent LTV has a rate of 2.10 per cent down from 2.19 per cent.  

Accord also confirmed that it would increase rates for those with larger deposits, similar to other lenders who have recently hiked up rates at the 60-75 per cent LTV tiers. 

For those with smaller deposits, Accord has reduced the rate of the five-year fixed product at 90 per cent LTV from 2.64 per cent to 2.59 per cent. This is available for purchases and has £500 cashback and free standard valuation. 

Jemma Anderson (pictured), mortgage manager at Accord Mortgages, said: “While extending end dates to give brokers and their clients the best chance to maximise their initial deal terms, we’ve taken the opportunity to re-assess the entire range. 

“As a result, some rates have gone down, and some up, as we adjust our range of residential mortgages to reflect the ever-changing market.” 

 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.