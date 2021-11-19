You are here: Home - News -

NatWest to begin take over of 13,000 Metro mortgages

  • 19/11/2021
NatWest to begin take over of 13,000 Metro mortgages
NatWest will begin to transfer the legal ownership of around 13,000 Metro Bank residential mortgages on to its books from tomorrow.

Borrowers affected by the loan book sale received a letter on 15 November from Metro Bank to let them know their mortgage would be under new ownership.

NatWest says it will be sending welcome letters to homeowners on Monday 22 November.

After 19 November, Metro will no longer own the mortgages. Brokers acting for any borrower whose mortgage has been transferred to NatWest and are coming to the end of their rate can request a product transfer with NatWest and be paid a 0.20 per cent procuration fee.

NatWest is introducing a temporary paper product transfer process until Feb 2022 before the digital solution is available. The form can be found in the bank’s A to Z library under product transfers.

The gross value of the loans being taken over by NatWest is more than £3bn and represents a third of Metro’s mortgage book.

The sale completed on 2 February.

A NatWest spokesperson said: “We are pleased to welcome our new customers to NatWest and look forward to offering them great service and value.

“We’ll be writing to customers directly to advise them of what this transfer means for them. Customers will see no changes to the terms and conditions of their mortgages. We are committed to offering a range of products and services to help customers get the best deals and help them make their homes more environmentally friendly.”

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.