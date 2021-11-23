You are here: Home - News -

News

Accord launches repriced buy-to-let range

by:
  • 23/11/2021
  • 0
Accord launches repriced buy-to-let range
Accord Mortgages is pulling its existing buy-to-let (BTL) range, and launching a new suite of products for landlords.

 

The current range is being withdrawn at 8pm on Wednesday 24th November, with the new range going live at 9am the next day.

The lender noted that the new range includes a two-year discounted standard variable rate at 2.67 per cent, with a £995 fee and free standard valuation, available up to 80 per cent loan to value (LTV). The previous version came with a rate of 2.71 per cent.

There is a similar rate cut on the two-year fixed rate, again at 80 per cent LTV, from 2.91 per cent to 2.87 per cent. It comes with a £995 fee, £250 cashback and free standard valuation.

Alongside the rate changes, the product end dates have been extended until 30th April 2022.

Simon Garner (pictured), BTL mortgage manager at Accord Mortgages, said: “In extending product end dates, we’ve also taken the opportunity to revise the full range, reflecting market conditions. This means that rates have been reduced on selected products and increased on others and, in some cases, cashback has also been reviewed.”

The range repricing comes just days after Accord scrapped its minimum income requirement for buy to let, as well as opening up its lending to first-time buyer landlords.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2022

Jan 27, 2022
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 02, 2022
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 03, 2022
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

Latest Poll

Are FTBs taking an early Christmas break from house hunting or are they simply armed with a bigger deposit?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.