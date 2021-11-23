Accord launches repriced buy-to-let range

Accord Mortgages is pulling its existing buy-to-let (BTL) range, and launching a new suite of products for landlords.

The current range is being withdrawn at 8pm on Wednesday 24th November, with the new range going live at 9am the next day.

The lender noted that the new range includes a two-year discounted standard variable rate at 2.67 per cent, with a £995 fee and free standard valuation, available up to 80 per cent loan to value (LTV). The previous version came with a rate of 2.71 per cent.

There is a similar rate cut on the two-year fixed rate, again at 80 per cent LTV, from 2.91 per cent to 2.87 per cent. It comes with a £995 fee, £250 cashback and free standard valuation.

Alongside the rate changes, the product end dates have been extended until 30th April 2022.

Simon Garner (pictured), BTL mortgage manager at Accord Mortgages, said: “In extending product end dates, we’ve also taken the opportunity to revise the full range, reflecting market conditions. This means that rates have been reduced on selected products and increased on others and, in some cases, cashback has also been reviewed.”

The range repricing comes just days after Accord scrapped its minimum income requirement for buy to let, as well as opening up its lending to first-time buyer landlords.