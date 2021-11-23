Second home pilot launches to protect Welsh communities and heritage

Climate Change Minister Julie James has revealed details of a pilot scheme located in Dwyfor in January to tackle the impact second home ownership is having on some Welsh communities.

Speaking in the Senedd – or Welsh Parliament – the Minister confirmed the pilot will bring together a range of actions including shared equity schemes, rental solutions and tactics to fill empty homes to address the impact large numbers of second homes and short-term holiday lets are having.

More details will be confirmed following the Budget and the scheme will be tailored to people in the local area.

The Minister also launched a consultation on proposed planning changes.

Those changes will seek views on the use of ‘class order’ in planning which would allow local planning authorities to require planning applications for additional second homes and short-term holiday lets in areas where they are causing significant difficulties for communities.

The consultation will shape the second phase of the pilot which could involve making changes to planning, taxation and tourism systems.

Speaking in the Senedd, James said: “We want young people to have a realistic prospect of buying or renting affordable homes in the places they have grown up so they can live and work in their local communities.

“High numbers of second and holiday homes in one area can threaten the Welsh language in its heartlands and affect the sustainability of some rural areas.

“We are a welcoming nation and tourism is a major part in our economy bringing jobs and income to many parts of Wales. But we don’t want ghost villages in seasonal holiday spots – places where no one’s at home in the winter months.”

She added that these are ‘complex issues’ and there are no ‘quick fixes.’