Total fines for London-based landlords and letting agents breach £7m

According to research on the Mayor of London’s Rogue Landlord and Agent Checker from geospatial technology firm Kamma, total fines have increased by around £1m since December last year.

It also said that total fines have increased by £600,000 in the last four months, amounting to£372,874 in the last month alone.

Kamma added that since the start of this year there has been an average increase of £89,670 in fines every month.

The register was launched in 2017 to crack down on unscrupulous landlords and letting agents, and shares details of landlords who have been successfully prosecuted or fined by a council in London, London Fire Brigade or expelled from a mandatory consumer redress scheme.

Offences that landlords and letting agents can be fined for include issues around licensing, fraud or failing to provide information on various issues.

Letting agents and landlords can face fines of up to £30,000 for failing to comply with safety and licensing regulations, and additional fines of up to £5,000 per property for non-compliance on minimum energy efficiency standards.

The research showed that Camden had the most number of fines with 361 cases brought and £1.4m in fines imposed. This is followed by Newham where 335 fines worth £1.2m have been imposed, while Southwark imposed 168 fines totalling £214,308.

The London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham reported the highest average fines of £19,800, followed by Hillingdon with an average of £13,500, and Hackney with £11,250.

Kamma’s chief executive Orla Shields said: “The lettings market is more regulated than ever before. Licensing schemes, fines and enforcement through Rent Repayment Orders are all increasing, so it’s vital agents act to protect themselves, their landlords and of course their tenants.”