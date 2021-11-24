You are here: Home - News -

Nationwide ups select five-year fixed rates by around 0.2 per cent

  • 24/11/2021
Nationwide has increased rates for new first-time buyer, home mover and remortgage ranges by up to 0.2 per cent.

 

In its new business range, the lender has increased rates for five-year fixes of between 60 and 85 per cent loan to value by around 0.15 per cent. This includes fee-free, £999 fee and £1,499 fee options.

The largest increase was a five-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV which went up by 01.5 per cent to 1.44 per cent. It is subject to a £1,499 fee.

For first-time buyers, rates have improved by up to 0.2 per cent for five-year fixed rates between 60 and 85 per cent LTV. This also includes fee-paying and fee-free options.

Five-year fixed rate remortgages have gone up by around 0.15 per cent between the same LTVs, including a five-year fixed rate at 80 per cent LTV which was 1.69 per cent and is now 1.84 per cent. It has a £999 fee.

The lender is also upping its shared equity five-year fixed rates by around 0.1 per cent between 60 and 75 per cent LTV. Its five-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV is priced at 1.49 per cent, and at 75 per cent LTV the rate is now 1.55 per cent and both come with a £999 fee.

For the lender’s existing members moving home, rates have increased by around 0.15 per cent up to 85 per cent LTV.

Its switcher and additional borrowing rates for two, three and five-year fixed rates between 60 and 75 per cent LTV have also been upped by around 0.15 per cent.

Henry Jordan, Nationwide’s director of mortgages, said: “We regularly review the rates we offer across our mortgage range in line with market conditions. As swap rates continue to edge upwards, we have seen rates rise across the market.

“We know many borrowers prefer the payment certainty that a fixed rate deal offers and despite these increases, rates remain low in historic terms.”

