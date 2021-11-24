The Mortgage Works launches cashback range for remortgaging landlords

The range comes in tomorrow, and landlords can choose from a range of mortgages that come with £400 cashback and free standard buy-to-let (BTL) valuation.

Products in the range include a two-year fixed at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) at 1.24 per cent, which comes with a two per cent product fee, and a two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV priced at 1.79 per cent with a £995 product fee.

There are also five-year fixed rate options, including a 65 per cent LTV product at 1.74 per cent and a 75 per cent LTV product at 1.99 per cent. Both come with a £995 product fee.

TMW will also be introducing a range for landlords wanting to purchase a property and this comes with free standard valuation. Rates start from 1.54 per cent for a two-year fixed rate and 1.94 per cent for a five-year fixed rate.

Daniel Clinton, TMW’s head of lending, said: “In the current economic environment, we have seen strong demand from landlords looking to remortgage to TMW. As a result, we’re enhancing our remortgage offering to include a competitive £400 cashback option, which landlords can use to cover the legal expenses when sourcing their own conveyancer.”

This cashback offering will replace the existing range, which is available until the close of business today.