You are here: Home - News -

News

Help to Build scheme open to applications this winter

by:
  • 26/11/2021
  • 0
Help to Build scheme open to applications this winter
Help to Build, the government’s latest equity loan scheme, has launched offering self and custom builders the opportunity to start their homebuilding project with a minimum of five per cent deposit.

To apply, borrowers must first secure a self-build mortgage with a lender registered with the scheme, or through a broker who can arrange the deal. After that they must complete an application for Help to Build through Homes England.

If their application is successful, borrowers will receive an equity loan.

An equity loan of up to 20 per cent is available, which rises to 40 per cent in London. The balance of 75 per cent, or 55 per cent in London, is funded via a self or custom-build mortgage.

The loan amount is based on the estimated cost to buy the land required to build the property on.

If borrowers accept the equity loan offer they will have three years to buy the land and build their home.

Raymond Connor, chief executive of BuildLoan, said: “We have been waiting for Help to Build for a long time and, now that it’s here, we expect it to be extremely popular.

“The fact that people only need to find a five per cent deposit by using this scheme, instead of typically 20 to 25 per cent without it, is an extremely attractive proposition.”

To be eligible, borrowers must be aged 18 or over and have the right to live in England. They must live in the newly-built home as their only home and use a self-build mortgage from a lender registered with the scheme.

The government has allocated £150m to scheme to be used over the next four years unless demand is high and the funding runs out before then.

The total cost of the project including land is capped at £600,000, with a maximum limit of £400,000 for the build costs. This excludes professional fees, such as architect’s designs, planning and engineer’s reports which must still be funded separately.

“Brokers should familiarise themselves with the Help to Build equity loan scheme, as I can guarantee there will be lots of interest from people wanting to build their own home,” added Connor.

“BuildLoan will be working with our lender partners to develop products to support the scheme and make sure we are ready to lend as soon as we get the green light.”

Applications for Help to Build will be open from winter 2021

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2022

Jan 27, 2022
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 02, 2022
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 03, 2022
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

Latest Poll

Are FTBs taking an early Christmas break from house hunting or are they simply armed with a bigger deposit?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/