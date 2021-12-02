MAB invests in Heron Financial

Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) has completed an investment in Heron Financial, bringing the brokerage into its network.

The partnership is part of MAB’s strategy to align itself with technology-focussed firms and to strengthen its position in the new-build mortgage market.

It follows investments made in new-build specialist broker firms Meridian, Metro, and Evolve this year.

Peter Brodnicki (pictured), chief executive at Mortgage Advice Bureau, said: “We are delighted to welcome Heron Financial into our ever-growing network, a decision made easy by the synergies between the two businesses.

“Securing long-term business success is achieved by understanding the threats and opportunities that advances in technology will bring – and Heron Financial puts technology at the forefront of everything it does, paying close attention to how it can enhance both the client and adviser experience.”

Warren Harrocks, director and principal at Heron Financial, added: “This is an exciting time both for the Heron Financial team and our clients, who we thank for their loyalty and support over the last 10 years.

“The opportunities as a result of this partnership with MAB will allow us far greater collaboration, in a fast-moving landscape, broadening the opportunities for everyone.”