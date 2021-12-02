Santander makes reductions and increases across range

Santander has adjusted the rates across its new business residential and Help to Buy mortgages.

Increases of up to 0.15 per cent have been made to two and five-year fixes at 60 to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV).

The largest increases have been made to two-year fixed products including the 60 per cent LTV deal with no fee, which now has a rate of 1.44 per cent up from 1.29 per cent.

For the remortgage option at the same tier with a £999 fee, the rate has risen by the same amount to 1.29 per cent, while the 75 per cent LTV equivalent has gone up to 1.34 per cent.

Santander’s Help to Buy purchase products at 60 per cent LTV fixed for either two or five years have risen by up to 0.09 per cent.

The bank has also reduced rates on higher LTV products, such as the two-year fixed purchase product at 90 per cent LTV with a £749 fee. This has a rate of 1.74 per cent, down from 1.82 per cent.

Five-year fixes between 85 and 95 per cent LTV have been cut by up to 0.16 per cent, with the headline reduction being made to its mortgage guarantee product which now has a rate of 3.09 per cent.