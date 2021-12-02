Virgin Money mortgage credit head joins Generation Home

Generation Home has appointed John Bridgman as its head of credit.

Bridgman joins the lender from Virgin Money, where he was head of mortgage credit for just over a year.

He also worked for Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank (CYBG), which acquired Virgin Money, as head of retail secured lending and financial modelling where he managed credit at both brands. Prior to that, he had a 12-year stint at HSBC in various roles, with the most recent being head of retail risk analytics, Europe.

Bridgman will be responsible for credit processes and policy at Generation Home as well as working with funding partners to support its growth. He will be reporting into Will Rice, chief executive, and work with the operations, data and underwriting teams.

In a discussion with Mortgage Solutions last month, Generation Home revealed it wanted to roll its proposition out to the whole broker market next year and become a top 20 lender.

Generation Home offers mortgages which are similar to joint borrower sole proprietor products as they allow friends and family to contribute either to a borrower’s deposit in return for equity or mortgage payments.

Rice said: “John is a significant addition to the senior team. With his deep understanding of credit processes and risk management expertise, he is the perfect person to build on what we have achieved to date. We are really excited for him to join our growing team.”

Bridgman added: “I believe Generation Home has the potential to transform the housing market by delivering a mortgage experience that is truly built around the needs of the customer. With my skills and experience in credit, I am excited by the opportunity to play a formative role in this important element of the company’s growth.

“Credit risk plays a critical role in the home buying process, protecting the interests of both the lender and the customer. Done right, it can play a big part in solving first-time buyer affordability challenges.”