FCA announces several changes to executive committee

  • 06/12/2021
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has appointed Stephen Braviner Roman as general counsel while Emily Shepperd will lead the FCA’s transformation programme.

 

Megan Butler has also announced she will step down from her role as executive director of transformation in the spring. Butler joined the FCA from the Bank of England in 2016 as executive director of supervision – investment, wholesale and specialist.

Emily Shepperd is set to lead the FCA’s transformation programme, alongside her role as executive director of authorisations where she has been spearheading changes to the gateway and leading a number of transformation workstreams.

Stephen Braviner Roman (pictured) is expected to join the FCA in February 2022 and will join from the government legal department (GLD), where he is director general of litigation, justice and security. In this role he oversees legal advice given to the Home Office, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Justice and Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

Braviner Roman was previously responsible for the GLD’s advice on the UK’s departure from the European Union and leads the GLD Board on diversity and inclusion.

The role of general counsel on an interim basis while the FCA recruited a permanent appointee was held by David Scott who will continue to work at the FCA part-time during a handover period.

Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the FCA, said: “Stephen’s extensive experience of advising ministers on such a wide range of legal issues and managing over 1,000 lawyers will be invaluable given the scale and variety of the FCA’s remit.

“I want to thank David for so ably leading the FCA’s legal function on a temporary basis. My colleagues and I have been – and will continue to be over the coming months – grateful for his wise advice.

Rathi continued by commenting that “Megan has been at the heart of the effort to raise standards in financial services” and that “her leadership has been invaluable.”

Rathi also mentioned that Emily Shepperd has over 20 years’ experience leading significant change initiatives as an executive leader and has made a very positive impact since her arrival at the FCA in March. He welcomed her expertise as she takes on a wider remit.

Braviner Roman, concluded: “I’m delighted to be joining the excellent team at the FCA. This is a crucial period for consumers, financial markets and I’m looking forward to starting.”

