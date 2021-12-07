You are here: Home - News -

Commercial Finance

LDNfinance rebrands with focus on high value property and finance

by:
  • 07/12/2021
  • 0
LDNfinance rebrands with focus on high value property and finance
Brokerage LDNfinance has revamped its branding and website as it plans to position the firm as primarily focused on high value properties and luxury asset finance.

 

The firm worked with digital agency Unity.Online and CMS platform OMS for its rebrand and re-established its four core service pillars. These are high value property finance for high net worth individuals (HNWIs), residential mortgages, specialist finance and protection. 

The rebrand comes after a year of planning and will see each branch of the firm develop its own identity. 

This will also form the basis of a marketing campaign the firm is set to launch to promote its services for mortgages worth over £1m. 

Anthony Rose (pictured, left), co-chief executive of LDNfinance, said the firm committed to a “fresh set of key business objectives” 18 months ago which put service at the centre of every client interaction, strategic decision and brand development. 

He added: “In practice, this meant making meaningful improvements across the board – from refining operational effectiveness, to hiring new talent, revamping our marketing strategy, and redesigning our website and brand identity to reflect our new direction.  

“Since then, LDNfinance has won a multitude of industry awards including two for service excellence and upsized to a wonderful new office.” 

Rose said: “Chris and I have always made a conscious effort to move our business away from the old-school nature of mortgage broking. We want to create a business known for being modern-cultured, tech forward and dynamic to best serve our client base and we believe our new brand image and website reflects this in full.” 

Chris Oatway (pictured, right), co-chief executive of LDNfinance, added: “Our new brand identity, alongside the success we’ve secured for our clients over the years, is testament to our determination to be London’s – and more widely, the UK’s – most trusted and leading broker of large loans, residential mortgages, specialist finance and protection solutions. 

“As ever, huge credit must go to our phenomenal team of finance professionals and support staff – this new chapter of LDNfinance is a direct result of their relentless hard work, enthusiasm and dedication. We could not be prouder of what we’ve achieved nor more excited for what we have in the pipeline for the future.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/