LDNfinance rebrands with focus on high value property and finance

Brokerage LDNfinance has revamped its branding and website as it plans to position the firm as primarily focused on high value properties and luxury asset finance.

The firm worked with digital agency Unity.Online and CMS platform OMS for its rebrand and re-established its four core service pillars. These are high value property finance for high net worth individuals (HNWIs), residential mortgages, specialist finance and protection.

The rebrand comes after a year of planning and will see each branch of the firm develop its own identity.

This will also form the basis of a marketing campaign the firm is set to launch to promote its services for mortgages worth over £1m.

Anthony Rose (pictured, left), co-chief executive of LDNfinance, said the firm committed to a “fresh set of key business objectives” 18 months ago which put service at the centre of every client interaction, strategic decision and brand development.

He added: “In practice, this meant making meaningful improvements across the board – from refining operational effectiveness, to hiring new talent, revamping our marketing strategy, and redesigning our website and brand identity to reflect our new direction.

“Since then, LDNfinance has won a multitude of industry awards including two for service excellence and upsized to a wonderful new office.”

Rose said: “Chris and I have always made a conscious effort to move our business away from the old-school nature of mortgage broking. We want to create a business known for being modern-cultured, tech forward and dynamic to best serve our client base and we believe our new brand image and website reflects this in full.”

Chris Oatway (pictured, right), co-chief executive of LDNfinance, added: “Our new brand identity, alongside the success we’ve secured for our clients over the years, is testament to our determination to be London’s – and more widely, the UK’s – most trusted and leading broker of large loans, residential mortgages, specialist finance and protection solutions.

“As ever, huge credit must go to our phenomenal team of finance professionals and support staff – this new chapter of LDNfinance is a direct result of their relentless hard work, enthusiasm and dedication. We could not be prouder of what we’ve achieved nor more excited for what we have in the pipeline for the future.”