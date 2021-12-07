You are here: Home - News -

Nationwide increases maximum LTV for remortgages

by:
  • 07/12/2021
Nationwide has increased the maximum loan to value (LTV) for remortgages and further advances to 90 per cent.

 

The change will come in on 8 December. Remortgage options include two and five-year fixes as well as two-year tracker rates with a £999 fee.  

For further advances, borrowers can apply for a two, three or five-year fixed rate or a two-year tracker. 

To encourage borrowers to make their homes environmentally friendly, Nationwide has also extended the maximum LTV on its green additional product to 90 per cent. 

This has a flat rate of 0.94 per cent, no fee and is available on either a two or five-year fixed rate basis. 

Henry Jordan, director of mortgages at Nationwide Building Society, said: “This latest expansion of our range will give more options to borrowers looking to remortgage, particularly those looking to borrow more.  

“Our homes remain one of the biggest contributors to carbon emissions in the UK and to ensure we can continue to play our part in helping people make their home more sustainable we have also extended the maximum LTV for our green additional borrowing product.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

