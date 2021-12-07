You are here: Home - News -

Property firm bosses banned over tax abuse

by:
  • 07/12/2021
  • 0
Three bosses of a letting and property management firm have been banned from running limited companies for a total of 13.5 years after they were found to have failed to maintain company records and “abused the tax regime”.

An investigation was launched by the Insolvency Service after Harrison Property Partners went into liquidation in 2018.

Alan George Clark was banned for 3.5 years after it was found that he had failed to submit tax returns during his time as director between 2013 and 2016. Tax returns submitted after he left showed that close to £191,000 was owed to the tax authorities following his misconduct.

Fellow director Andrew Geoffrey Matin was removed from the Companies House register for six years after investigators found that he has failed to ensure the company maintained sufficient records, and had failed to deliver these to the liquidator.

The result of this misconduct was that it was not possible to verify many of its activities, for example whether £770,000 was spent on legitimate business expenses, or why 50 payments totalling £187,600 were paid into three accounts.

Matin was also responsible for the company failing to submit tax returns between 2016 and 2018, with the Insolvency Service declaring that since it went into liquidation the tax authorities are owed more than £309,000 in tax liabilities.

Finally Khusal Khangram has been banned for four years. He was found to have committed similar misconduct to his fellow directors.

Lawrence Zussman, deputy director of insolvent investigations at the Insolvency Service, said all three men “totally disregarded their responsibilities”.

He continued: “The absence of proper company records means we cannot verify legitimate business activities and the failure to submit tax returns means they also abused the taxpayer in the process.

“Thirteen-and-a-half years is a considerable amount of time to be removed from the corporate arena and will protect creditors and the taxpayer from any further harm caused by Khushal Khagram, Andrew Matin and Alan Clark.”

