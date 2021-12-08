You are here: Home - News -

Paradigm adds Harpenden BS to lender panel

by:
  08/12/2021
Paradigm Mortgage Services has added Harpenden Building Society to its lender panel, effective from today.

 

Paradigm member firms will be able to access the full mortgage product range of the building society which individually underwrites all applications.

Currently, Harpenden offers two and three-year mortgage options for residential borrowers, joint borrower sole proprietor products and later life lending. It will lend on premium and standard self-build, development, buy-to-let (BTL) and commercial BTL, as well as holiday let and second home.

The mutual offers mortgages on a repayment, interest-only or a combination basis, has no upper age restriction, allows up to four borrowers per application and has no loan-to-income cap. It will also consider self-employed income with a minimum of one year’s accounts plus a one-year projection.

Richard Howes (pictured) director of mortgages at Paradigm Mortgage Services, said: “Lenders who are able to employ an individual approach to borrowers’ wants and needs are always going to be in favour, especially when the product range is wide and the criteria is broad.

“We are therefore very pleased to be able to add the Harpenden to our lender panel and we’re looking forward to working with the team at the Harpenden to develop this relationship for the long term.”

Emily Smith, head of distribution and marketing at Harpenden Building Society, added: “Joining the Paradigm Mortgage Services’ panel is another positive step for Harpenden.

“We are delighted to partner with Paradigm, which is one of the leading distributors in the mortgage industry and with more than 15 years’ experience, Paradigm is well-positioned to support the Harpenden with its ever-improving proposition and reach a new intermediary base.”

Harpenden will consider many income sources when determining mortgage affordability including salary, bonus and commission, self-employed income, pension and investment or trust income.

Harpenden also has a range of services available to advisers including full access to business development managers for physical and online meetings.

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.