Twenty7Tec to roll out Apply integration with Leeds BS

Mortgage technology provider Twenty7Tec has announced that following a successful pilot, Leeds Building Society has been added to its Apply module.

This has now been rolled out to all users of the CloudTwenty7 platform to enable them to submit applications to Leeds Building Society without the need for re-keying.

Twenty7Tec has integrated with Iress Lender Connect software, which Leeds is using to support the transfer of data into its intermediary portal.

Users of CloudTwenty7 will be able to complete a Leeds decision in principle application in the CloudTwenty7 platform, re-using customer data already captured, before passing the data to the Leeds portal and submitting to the lender.

Nathan Reilly (pictured) director of lender relationships at Twenty7Tec said: “From the outset, feedback and engagement from users piloting the Leeds integration has been very positive, so we’re really pleased all CloudTwenty7 users will now be able to benefit from an increased level of efficiency and time saving when submitting applications to Leeds.”

Martese Carton, Leeds Building Society’s head of intermediary distribution, added: “We’re delighted we can now offer this extra functionality to all our intermediary partners after a successful pilot.

“The Twenty7Tec integration rounds off a year filled with innovations and technological improvements to streamline the mortgage journey with Leeds and our investment in our systems and service will continue in 2022.”

The integration with Leeds was in pilot with Mortgage Advice Bureau and Connells Group.